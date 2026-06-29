AETC Freedom 250: Airpower Starts with the First Command

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, reflects on AETC's enduring role in recruiting, training and educating the Airmen and Guardians who defend the nation. The Freedom 250 video highlights the command's heritage, modernization efforts and commitment to developing the next generation of warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013309
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-GG507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816281
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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