AETC Freedom 250: Airpower Starts with the First Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, reflects on AETC's enduring role in recruiting, training and educating the Airmen and Guardians who defend the nation. The Freedom 250 video highlights the command's heritage, modernization efforts and commitment to developing the next generation of warfighters.