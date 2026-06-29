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    AETC Freedom 250: Airpower Starts with the First Command

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    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command

    As America commemorates 250 years of independence, Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, reflects on AETC's enduring role in recruiting, training and educating the Airmen and Guardians who defend the nation. The Freedom 250 video highlights the command's heritage, modernization efforts and commitment to developing the next generation of warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013309
    VIRIN: 260701-A-GG507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816281
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

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    This work, AETC Freedom 250: Airpower Starts with the First Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Indepencence Day
    Freedom250

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