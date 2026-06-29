192nd QMFFP Best Cook Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013308" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, compete in the Best Cook Competition during annual training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 28, 2026. The Best Cook Competition allows these culinary specialists to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in their field and be recognized for their excellence in execution of their tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jean Martínez)