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    192nd QMFFP Best Cook Competition 2026

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    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    07.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, compete in the Best Cook Competition during annual training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 28, 2026. The Best Cook Competition allows these culinary specialists to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in their field and be recognized for their excellence in execution of their tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jean Martínez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013308
    VIRIN: 260701-Z-US113-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816271
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

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    TAGS

    Puero Rico National Guard
    Annual Training 2026

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