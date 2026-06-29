192nd QMFFP Best Cook Competition 2026

Soldiers assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, compete in the Best Cook Competition during annual training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 28, 2026. The Best Cook Competition allows these culinary specialists to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in their field and be recognized for their excellence in execution of their tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jean Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013308
|VIRIN:
|260701-Z-US113-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816271
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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