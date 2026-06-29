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    DOW Launches National Workforce Development Initiative

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Michael Duffey, undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, and Michael Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of war for industrial base policy, present television host Mike Rowe with a check for $10 million, formally launching the Build Freedom Initiative during a ceremony at the Pentagon, July 2, 2026. The Build Freedom Initiative is a national campaign to help rebuild America’s defense manufacturing workforce and make skilled trades a first-choice career path.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1013302
    Filename: DOD_111816209
    Length: 00:22:31
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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