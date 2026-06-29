DOW Launches National Workforce Development Initiative

Michael Duffey, undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, and Michael Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of war for industrial base policy, present television host Mike Rowe with a check for $10 million, formally launching the Build Freedom Initiative during a ceremony at the Pentagon, July 2, 2026. The Build Freedom Initiative is a national campaign to help rebuild America’s defense manufacturing workforce and make skilled trades a first-choice career path.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1013302
|Filename:
|DOD_111816209
|Length:
|00:22:31
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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