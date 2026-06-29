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    A Purple Heart Where It Always Belonged

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Capt. David Reyes 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    After decades, Spc. Raymond Williams finally had his Purple Heart ceremony.

    Wounded in Vietnam in 1968 and medically retired in 1969, Williams was never awarded the medal he earned. This year that changed. Surrounded by his children and grandson, he received his Purple Heart from Army Reserve Ambassador and retired Maj. Gen. Phillip Churn Sr., who pinned it where it always belonged.

    His word for the moment: "Closure."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013300
    VIRIN: 260617-A-QY819-8818
    Filename: DOD_111816173
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Purple Heart Where It Always Belonged, by CPT David Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Purpel Heart
    Army Reserve
    Purple Heart

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