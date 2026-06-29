A Purple Heart Where It Always Belonged

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After decades, Spc. Raymond Williams finally had his Purple Heart ceremony.



Wounded in Vietnam in 1968 and medically retired in 1969, Williams was never awarded the medal he earned. This year that changed. Surrounded by his children and grandson, he received his Purple Heart from Army Reserve Ambassador and retired Maj. Gen. Phillip Churn Sr., who pinned it where it always belonged.



His word for the moment: "Closure."