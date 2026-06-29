After decades, Spc. Raymond Williams finally had his Purple Heart ceremony.
Wounded in Vietnam in 1968 and medically retired in 1969, Williams was never awarded the medal he earned. This year that changed. Surrounded by his children and grandson, he received his Purple Heart from Army Reserve Ambassador and retired Maj. Gen. Phillip Churn Sr., who pinned it where it always belonged.
His word for the moment: "Closure."
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013299
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-QY819-3482
|Filename:
|DOD_111816171
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Purple Heart Where It Always Belonged, by CPT David Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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