Hegseth Speaks to Task Force and Recognizes Guardsmen

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force and Joint Task Force District of Columbia in Washington, July 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1013297
|Filename:
|DOD_111816084
|Length:
|00:17:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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