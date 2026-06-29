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    Summer Safety Dehydration

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    ITALY

    06.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 30, 2026) Video spot highlights the importance of staying hydrated and practicing heat safety to prevent heat casualties during the summer months at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1013291
    VIRIN: 260630-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816028
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Summer Safety Dehydration, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DEHYDRATION
    AFN SIGONELLA
    NASSIG
    STAY HYDRATED

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