(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Farragut America 250 Greetings - MCSN Kojo Nnoma-Addison

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Fort Worth

    Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kojo Nnoma-Addison, a native of Fort Laurel, Maryland, a Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailor serving temporary duty aboard USS Farragut (DDG 99), gives a shout out from USS Farragut while sailing underway to New York City for America's 250th birthday, July 1, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013286
    VIRIN: 260701-N-FB085-1003
    PIN: 267010
    Filename: DOD_111815941
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: US
    Hometown: LAUREL, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Farragut America 250 Greetings - MCSN Kojo Nnoma-Addison, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sail 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media