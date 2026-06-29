Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kojo Nnoma-Addison, a native of Fort Laurel, Maryland, a Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailor serving temporary duty aboard USS Farragut (DDG 99), gives a shout out from USS Farragut while sailing underway to New York City for America's 250th birthday, July 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013286
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-FB085-1003
|PIN:
|267010
|Filename:
|DOD_111815941
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|LAUREL, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Farragut America 250 Greetings - MCSN Kojo Nnoma-Addison, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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