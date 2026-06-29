Boatswain's Mate First Class Elvis Adams, assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99) and a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, gives a shout out while underway on USS Farragut en route to New York City in support of America's 250th birthday celebration, July 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013285
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-FB085-1002
|PIN:
|260701
|Filename:
|DOD_111815930
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Farragut America 250 Greetings - BM1 Elvis Adams, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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