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    USS Farragut America 250 Greetings - BM1 Elvis Adams

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Fort Worth

    Boatswain's Mate First Class Elvis Adams, assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99) and a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, gives a shout out while underway on USS Farragut en route to New York City in support of America's 250th birthday celebration, July 1, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:08
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013285
    VIRIN: 260701-N-FB085-1002
    PIN: 260701
    Filename: DOD_111815930
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, USS Farragut America 250 Greetings - BM1 Elvis Adams, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail 250

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