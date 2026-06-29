Tactical Sustainment Leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013284" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Episode #59: As America celebrates its 250th birthday this Fourth of July, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CSM James LaFratta, the CASCOM CSM, to discuss how sustainers can be more tactical in all their operations. Through their dialogue they present how leaders need to implement more tactical training at all levels and ways to achieve that goal.



CASCOM Homepage: https://home.army.mil/lee/units-tenants/cascom

Line of Departure: https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/

CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos

Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okWEFCA44AI