Tactical Sustainment Leaders

Episode #59: As America celebrates its 250th birthday this Fourth of July, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CSM James LaFratta, the CASCOM CSM, to discuss how sustainers can be more tactical in all their operations. Through their dialogue they present how leaders need to implement more tactical training at all levels and ways to achieve that goal.
CASCOM Homepage: https://home.army.mil/lee/units-tenants/cascom
Line of Departure: https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/
CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okWEFCA44AI
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013284
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-OA450-1099
|Filename:
|DOD_111815924
|Length:
|00:50:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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