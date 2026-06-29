Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ymara Walden, a USS Farragut (DDG 99) Sailor from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. gives a shout out from USS Farragut while sailing underway to New York City for America's 250th birthday, July 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013283
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-FB085-1001
|PIN:
|260701
|Filename:
|DOD_111815910
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Farragut America 250 Greetings - LS2 Ymara Walden, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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