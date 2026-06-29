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    Naval Air Station Pensacola Commanding Officer July 4th Message

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ian Cotter and Bruce Cummins

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Capt. Chandra "Mamasan" Newman, Naval Air Station Pensacola's commanding officer, addresses command and community members in celebration of the United States' 250th Independence Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013282
    VIRIN: 260701-N-IR734-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815904
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Station Pensacola Commanding Officer July 4th Message, by CPO Ian Cotter and Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    4th of July
    July 4th

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