Capt. Chandra "Mamasan" Newman, Naval Air Station Pensacola's commanding officer, addresses command and community members in celebration of the United States' 250th Independence Day.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013282
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-IR734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815904
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Air Station Pensacola Commanding Officer July 4th Message, by CPO Ian Cotter and Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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