BRELAND Discusses Performing for Troops in Italy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013281" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VICENZA, ITALY — Country music artist BRELAND sits down for an interview at the American Forces Network (AFN) Vicenza studio as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment tour. BRELAND discusses his motivation for performing for U.S. service members overseas and his excitement for the upcoming Fourth of July show celebrating America's 250th anniversary at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. This B-roll package includes soundbites from the interview for use in broadcast productions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke)