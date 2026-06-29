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    BRELAND Discusses Performing for Troops in Italy

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    ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Menke and Staff Sgt. Brandon White

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY — Country music artist BRELAND sits down for an interview at the American Forces Network (AFN) Vicenza studio as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment tour. BRELAND discusses his motivation for performing for U.S. service members overseas and his excitement for the upcoming Fourth of July show celebrating America's 250th anniversary at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. This B-roll package includes soundbites from the interview for use in broadcast productions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013281
    VIRIN: 260702-A-ED112-7541
    Filename: DOD_111815902
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, BRELAND Discusses Performing for Troops in Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke and SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fourth of July
    Armed Forces Entertainment tour.
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    BRELAND

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