VICENZA, ITALY — Country music artist BRELAND sits down for an interview at the American Forces Network (AFN) Vicenza studio as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment tour. BRELAND discusses his motivation for performing for U.S. service members overseas and his excitement for the upcoming Fourth of July show celebrating America's 250th anniversary at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. This B-roll package includes soundbites from the interview for use in broadcast productions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013281
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-ED112-7541
|Filename:
|DOD_111815902
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRELAND Discusses Performing for Troops in Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke and SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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