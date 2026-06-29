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    AFN Naples TV Spot - Cardboard Regatta

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260701-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 01, 2026) AFN Naples TV Spot highlighting the 4th of July Cardboard Regatta. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013278
    VIRIN: 260701-N-EB640-5427
    Filename: DOD_111815885
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples TV Spot - Cardboard Regatta, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cardboard regatta
    NSA Naples MWR

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