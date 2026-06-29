260701-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 01, 2026) AFN Naples TV Spot highlighting the 4th of July Cardboard Regatta. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013278
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-EB640-5427
|Filename:
|DOD_111815885
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples TV Spot - Cardboard Regatta, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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