31st CES Executes Prime BEEF Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013275" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Structures Flight conducting Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. During the training, Airmen assembled and disassembled two Small Shelter System structures to strengthen contingency construction skills, bare-base beddown capabilities and expeditionary readiness. Prime BEEF training prepares civil engineer Airmen to rapidly deploy and establish infrastructure in support of Agile Combat Employment and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)