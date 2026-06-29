31st CES Executes Prime BEEF Training

A video highlighting the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Structures Flight conducting Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. During the training, Airmen assembled and disassembled two Small Shelter System structures to strengthen contingency construction skills, bare-base beddown capabilities and expeditionary readiness. Prime BEEF training prepares civil engineer Airmen to rapidly deploy and establish infrastructure in support of Agile Combat Employment and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 07:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013275
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-WT341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815859
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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