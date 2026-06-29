(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    31st CES Executes Prime BEEF Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Structures Flight conducting Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. During the training, Airmen assembled and disassembled two Small Shelter System structures to strengthen contingency construction skills, bare-base beddown capabilities and expeditionary readiness. Prime BEEF training prepares civil engineer Airmen to rapidly deploy and establish infrastructure in support of Agile Combat Employment and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 07:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013275
    VIRIN: 260702-F-WT341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815859
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st CES Executes Prime BEEF Training, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CES
    Deployment training
    HVAC
    structures
    31 FW
    ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video