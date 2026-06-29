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    B-Roll: SETAF-AF HHBN holds change of command

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.02.2026

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), holds a change of command ceremony to formally transfer leadership from Lt. Col. Christopher J. Christiana to Lt. Col. Thatcher H. Merrill at Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 2, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF's enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013272
    VIRIN: 260702-A-KJ763-5819
    Filename: DOD_111815845
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF HHBN holds change of command, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SETAFAF, StrongerTogether

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