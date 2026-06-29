B-Roll: SETAF-AF HHBN holds change of command

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), holds a change of command ceremony to formally transfer leadership from Lt. Col. Christopher J. Christiana to Lt. Col. Thatcher H. Merrill at Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 2, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF's enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013272
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-KJ763-5819
|Filename:
|DOD_111815845
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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