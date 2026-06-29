video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, families and community members take part in the Windy25 Memorial 5K Run/Walk at the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Park on June 26, 2026. The event followed a memorial ceremony honoring the 18 service members who passed away aboard the Windy25 CH‑47 Chinook in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on April 6, 2005.