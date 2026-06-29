Soldiers, families and community members take part in the Windy25 Memorial 5K Run/Walk at the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Park on June 26, 2026. The event followed a memorial ceremony honoring the 18 service members who passed away aboard the Windy25 CH‑47 Chinook in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on April 6, 2005.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013271
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-EL796-8212
|Filename:
|DOD_111815832
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Windy25 Memorial 5K Run, by SSG Maxine Baen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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