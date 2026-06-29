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    Windy25 Memorial 5K Run

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    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen 

    AFN Bavaria

    Soldiers, families and community members take part in the Windy25 Memorial 5K Run/Walk at the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Park on June 26, 2026. The event followed a memorial ceremony honoring the 18 service members who passed away aboard the Windy25 CH‑47 Chinook in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on April 6, 2005.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013271
    VIRIN: 260626-A-EL796-8212
    Filename: DOD_111815832
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Windy25 Memorial 5K Run, by SSG Maxine Baen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Windy25 Memorial 5K
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Park

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