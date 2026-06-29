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    2026 Independence Day Celebration

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    GREECE

    06.30.2026

    Video by Nikolaos Fragos 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 1, 2026) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department hosted an Independence Day Celebration for NSA Souda Bay and its tenant commands, along with guests from local military and civil authorities, at Limnoupolis Waterpark on July 1, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Video by Nick Fragos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013267
    VIRIN: 070126-O-LW180-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815808
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: GR

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    This work, 2026 Independence Day Celebration, by Nikolaos Fragos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay
    soudabay
    Andersen Air Force Base (Joint Region Marianas)
    TeamSouda
    crete

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