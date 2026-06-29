U.S. Army medical professionals assigned to the 1984th United States Army Hospital-Pacific and Vietnamese medical teams participate in an observational medical exchange in support of Pacific Friendship 26 in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013266
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-NG416-5981
|PIN:
|100000-G
|Filename:
|DOD_111815807
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|QUANG TRI, VN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US Forces, Vietnamese partners conduct Joint medical exchange during Pacific Friendship 2026, by SSG Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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