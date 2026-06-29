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    US Forces, Vietnamese partners conduct Joint medical exchange during Pacific Friendship 2026

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    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    07.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army medical professionals assigned to the 1984th United States Army Hospital-Pacific and Vietnamese medical teams participate in an observational medical exchange in support of Pacific Friendship 26 in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013266
    VIRIN: 260702-A-NG416-5981
    PIN: 100000-G
    Filename: DOD_111815807
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, US Forces, Vietnamese partners conduct Joint medical exchange during Pacific Friendship 2026, by SSG Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FriendsPartnerAllies
    PP26
    pacificpartnership26
    pf26
    PacificFriendship

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