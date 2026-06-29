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    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum

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    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    To address potential Large-Scale Combat Operations in remote locations across the globe, Defense Health Agency experts presented a strategy update for novel blood replacement therapies during the Strategic National Forum on Blood and Biotherapies, June 12, 2026, in Bethesda, Maryland. Co-hosted by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, the forum brought together civilian and military experts to examine the challenge of building a resilient blood supply chain and share best practices to strengthen coordination across the military and civilian healthcare sectors. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 05:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013265
    VIRIN: 260612-O-PJ332-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815770
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP)
    Freeze-Dried Plasma
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    blood
    Operational Medical Systems (OPMED)
    biotherapies

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