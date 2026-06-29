Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum

To address potential Large-Scale Combat Operations in remote locations across the globe, Defense Health Agency experts presented a strategy update for novel blood replacement therapies during the Strategic National Forum on Blood and Biotherapies, June 12, 2026, in Bethesda, Maryland. Co-hosted by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, the forum brought together civilian and military experts to examine the challenge of building a resilient blood supply chain and share best practices to strengthen coordination across the military and civilian healthcare sectors. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013265
|VIRIN:
|260612-O-PJ332-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815770
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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