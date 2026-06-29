Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013265" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To address potential Large-Scale Combat Operations in remote locations across the globe, Defense Health Agency experts presented a strategy update for novel blood replacement therapies during the Strategic National Forum on Blood and Biotherapies, June 12, 2026, in Bethesda, Maryland. Co-hosted by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, the forum brought together civilian and military experts to examine the challenge of building a resilient blood supply chain and share best practices to strengthen coordination across the military and civilian healthcare sectors. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)