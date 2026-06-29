Transition Assistance Program Spot

The Ramstein Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides service members with information, tools, and resources to help them successfully transition from military to civilian life. The program covers topics such as employment, education, financial planning, and veterans' benefits, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to achieve their post-service goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 06:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013253
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-UC180-3710
|Filename:
|DOD_111815642
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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