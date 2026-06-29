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    Transition Assistance Program Spot

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Ramstein Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides service members with information, tools, and resources to help them successfully transition from military to civilian life. The program covers topics such as employment, education, financial planning, and veterans' benefits, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to achieve their post-service goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013253
    VIRIN: 260630-F-UC180-3710
    Filename: DOD_111815642
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Transition Assistance Program Spot, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    enlistment
    TAP
    civilian life
    military separation
    Ramstein Transition Assistance Program

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