Transition Assistance Program Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013253" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Ramstein Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides service members with information, tools, and resources to help them successfully transition from military to civilian life. The program covers topics such as employment, education, financial planning, and veterans' benefits, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to achieve their post-service goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)