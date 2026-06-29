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    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie

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    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Video by Corwin Colbert 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East

    YOKOSUKA, Japan — Capt. John Beattie relieved Capt. Matthew Tolhurst as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 2.

    Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander of NAVFAC Pacific, presided over the ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 03:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013251
    VIRIN: 260701-N-QE566-4402
    Filename: DOD_111815622
    Length: 00:45:56
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC Far East
    Change of Command
    NAVFAC Pacfic

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