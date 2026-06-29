YOKOSUKA, Japan — Capt. John Beattie relieved Capt. Matthew Tolhurst as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 2.
Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander of NAVFAC Pacific, presided over the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 03:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013251
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-QE566-4402
|Filename:
|DOD_111815622
|Length:
|00:45:56
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie, by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.