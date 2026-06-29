NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (JUNE 26, 2026) A 30-second video spot encouraging personnel of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay to report suspicious activity. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 03:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013246
|VIRIN:
|260622-N-KR191-8053
|Filename:
|DOD_111815588
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260629-SDB-Hedgehogs, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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