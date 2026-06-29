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    260629-SDB-Hedgehogs

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    GREECE

    06.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (JUNE 26, 2026) A 30-second video spot encouraging personnel of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay to report suspicious activity. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Kristine McDavid.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 03:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013246
    VIRIN: 260622-N-KR191-8053
    Filename: DOD_111815588
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260629-SDB-Hedgehogs, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    NSA Souda Bay
    seesomethingsaysomething
    nsa souda bay afn

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