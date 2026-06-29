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    Pacific Spotlight Yokota SUPLEX SUMMIT

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    JAPAN

    06.26.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Evan Iannazzo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Just a recap of the SUPLEX SUMMIT tournament we hosted here at Yokota on June 27! It was a super chill day of gaming, but things definitely still got competitive once the brackets started. We had people facing off in Street Fighter, Tekken, and Super Smash Bros.

    The main goal was just to hang out, play some games, and build some good camaraderie around the base. Shoutout to everyone who came out to play, spectate, or just grab some food and chill with us!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 02:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013243
    VIRIN: 260627-N-GE102-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815541
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, Pacific Spotlight Yokota SUPLEX SUMMIT, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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