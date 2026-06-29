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    Pacific Friendship 2026: US Engineer builds relationships, keeps promise in Vietnam

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    DONG HOI, VIETNAM

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Hung Nguyen, an engineer with 411th Eng. Bn., 303rd Maneuver Bde., 9th Mission Support Cmd., keeps a promise to his late-father while working alongside U.S. Army and Navy engineers to build facilities at schools in Dong Hoi, Quang Tri, Vietnam, during Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People's Army's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 01:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013240
    VIRIN: 260702-A-XH946-4113
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111815523
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: DONG HOI, VN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Pacific Friendship 2026: US Engineer builds relationships, keeps promise in Vietnam, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    operation pathways
    PP26
    PF26
    Pacific Partnership 2026
    pacific Friendship 2026

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