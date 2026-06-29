Pacific Friendship 2026: US Engineer builds relationships, keeps promise in Vietnam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013240" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Hung Nguyen, an engineer with 411th Eng. Bn., 303rd Maneuver Bde., 9th Mission Support Cmd., keeps a promise to his late-father while working alongside U.S. Army and Navy engineers to build facilities at schools in Dong Hoi, Quang Tri, Vietnam, during Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People's Army's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)