U.S. Army Maj. Hung Nguyen, an engineer with 411th Eng. Bn., 303rd Maneuver Bde., 9th Mission Support Cmd., keeps a promise to his late-father while working alongside U.S. Army and Navy engineers to build facilities at schools in Dong Hoi, Quang Tri, Vietnam, during Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People's Army's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 01:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013240
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-XH946-4113
|PIN:
|100000
|Filename:
|DOD_111815523
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|DONG HOI, VN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Friendship 2026: US Engineer builds relationships, keeps promise in Vietnam, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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