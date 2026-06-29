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    Yokosuka Navy Diver Daily Operations

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    JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    AFN Yokosuka

    A video spotlight highlighting U.S. Navy Divers at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ship Repair Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 00:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013236
    VIRIN: 260701-N-NX635-4959
    Filename: DOD_111815437
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka Navy Diver Daily Operations, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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