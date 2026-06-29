A video spotlight highlighting U.S. Navy Divers at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ship Repair Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 00:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013236
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-NX635-4959
|Filename:
|DOD_111815437
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokosuka Navy Diver Daily Operations, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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