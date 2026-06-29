U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 2026. The project was completed during a Deployment for Training (DFT), allowing Airmen to sharpen expeditionary construction skills while delivering lasting infrastructure improvements to the military recreation facility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013234
|VIRIN:
|260630-Z-VD276-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815352
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployment for Training provides hands-on construction experience in Alaska, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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