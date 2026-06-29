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    Deployment for Training provides hands-on construction experience in Alaska

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    SEWARD, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 2026. The project was completed during a Deployment for Training (DFT), allowing Airmen to sharpen expeditionary construction skills while delivering lasting infrastructure improvements to the military recreation facility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 23:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013234
    VIRIN: 260630-Z-VD276-2001
    Filename: DOD_111815352
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: SEWARD, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Deployment for Training provides hands-on construction experience in Alaska, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    deployment for training
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    Seward Military Resort
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Alaska DFT

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