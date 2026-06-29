169th Civil Engineer Squadron completes infrastructure improvements during Alaska Deployment for Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron perform construction, maintenance and renovation projects throughout Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) paired mission-essential, hands-on training with real-world infrastructure improvements, strengthening Airmen's readiness while enhancing facilities that support military members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013233
|VIRIN:
|260630-Z-VD276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815350
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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