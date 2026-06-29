169th Force Support Squadron feeds the force during Alaska DFT

U.S. Air Force food preparation specialists assigned to the 169th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve meals in support of the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 2026. Force Support personnel sustained daily operations by providing meals that enabled Airmen to focus on accomplishing critical construction and renovation projects throughout the deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013232
|VIRIN:
|260629-Z-VD276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815346
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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