169th Force Support Squadron feeds the force during Alaska DFT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force food preparation specialists assigned to the 169th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve meals in support of the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 2026. Force Support personnel sustained daily operations by providing meals that enabled Airmen to focus on accomplishing critical construction and renovation projects throughout the deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)