U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron renovate a fire pit area at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 2026. The work was completed during a Deployment for Training (DFT), providing Airmen with hands-on experience while improving infrastructure that supports military members and families visiting the resort. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013231
|VIRIN:
|260629-Z-VD276-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815341
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen improve outdoor recreation space during Alaska Deployment for Training, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.