(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Camp Zama 2026 Independence Day Celebration Broll Version

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.26.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Camp Zama, invites the community to their U.S.-Japan 2026 Independence Day Celebration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 00:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013230
    VIRIN: 260627-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815329
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama 2026 Independence Day Celebration Broll Version, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independance Day
    Independ
    Independance
    Independance Day Celebration
    celebration
    Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video