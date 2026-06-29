U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Camp Zama, invites the community to their U.S.-Japan 2026 Independence Day Celebration.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 00:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013230
|VIRIN:
|260627-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815329
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama 2026 Independence Day Celebration Broll Version, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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