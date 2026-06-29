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    Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.01.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan, is the president of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!

    Bruyer held his first council meeting with his team July 1 at the BOSS Warrior Zone to discuss expectations and ideas for upcoming events.

    #BOSS #SingleSoldiers #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife #CommunityService #ArmyVolunteers #ArmyMWR

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 21:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013219
    VIRIN: 260702-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815231
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    BOSS
    Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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