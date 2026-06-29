Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013219" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan, is the president of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!



Bruyer held his first council meeting with his team July 1 at the BOSS Warrior Zone to discuss expectations and ideas for upcoming events.



#BOSS #SingleSoldiers #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife #CommunityService #ArmyVolunteers #ArmyMWR