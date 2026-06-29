Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan, is the president of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!
Bruyer held his first council meeting with his team July 1 at the BOSS Warrior Zone to discuss expectations and ideas for upcoming events.
#BOSS #SingleSoldiers #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife #CommunityService #ArmyVolunteers #ArmyMWR
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 21:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013219
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815231
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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