USFK and ROK Counterparts Conduct Exercise Adaptive Shield 2026 B-roll

U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea counterparts strengthened their combined defense against biological threats during the annual Exercise Adaptive Shield 2026 Tabletop Exercise (TTX) and Senior Leader Seminar (SLS), held from June 8-12 in Seongnam and at Camp Humphreys. This combined event strengthens the Alliance’s bio-defense posture by enhancing our shared procedures, demonstrating a clear resolve to translate the lessons of the past into today’s readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Pfc. Kim Sung Ho)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013216
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815212
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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