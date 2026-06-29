Pilots Train in Water Survival

Pilots assigned to Army Aviation, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, perform Water Survival Training at Arroyo, Puerto Rico, July 30, 2026. Pilots must maintain their readiness by demonstrating their skills during training and be ready to act at a moments notice. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez.)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013210
|VIRIN:
|260701-Z-MM593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815077
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ARROYO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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