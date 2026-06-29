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    Pilots Train in Water Survival

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    ARROYO, PUERTO RICO

    06.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pilots assigned to Army Aviation, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, perform Water Survival Training at Arroyo, Puerto Rico, July 30, 2026. Pilots must maintain their readiness by demonstrating their skills during training and be ready to act at a moments notice. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 19:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013210
    VIRIN: 260701-Z-MM593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815077
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ARROYO, PR

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    This work, Pilots Train in Water Survival, by SSG Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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