25th Infantry Division subordinate units, partners and allies conduct training exercises across multiple domestic and foreign locations in support of 25th Infantry Division Freedom 250. The 25th Infantry Division deters adversaries by building, sustaining and forward-posturing ready forces alongside allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 20:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013208
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-MM959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814981
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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