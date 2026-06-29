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    25th Infantry Division Freedom 250

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ian Burns 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th Infantry Division subordinate units, partners and allies conduct training exercises across multiple domestic and foreign locations in support of 25th Infantry Division Freedom 250. The 25th Infantry Division deters adversaries by building, sustaining and forward-posturing ready forces alongside allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 20:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013208
    VIRIN: 260701-A-MM959-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814981
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Freedom 250, by SGT Ian Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    25th ID
    freedom250

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