Fort Hamilton Renders Cannon Salute as USS Kearsarge Arrives for Sail4th 250 and International Naval Review

Soldiers from Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, tenant units at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, fire a ceremonial cannon salute toward the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in New York Harbor, July 1, 2026, while other Soldiers assigned to Fort Hamilton render a hand salute during the firing.
The Kearsarge returned the honor as she passed under the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge, continuing a centuries‑old tradition in which military posts and visiting naval vessels exchange salutes as a gesture of respect. The event marks the ship’s arrival for Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review 250, part of the nation’s 250th anniversary commemorations and one of the largest combined maritime and aerial gatherings in U.S. history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Irene Jung- New York Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013205
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-A9006-4835
|Filename:
|DOD_111814897
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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