Fort Hamilton Renders Cannon Salute as USS Kearsarge Arrives for Sail4th 250 and International Naval Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013205" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, tenant units at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, fire a ceremonial cannon salute toward the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in New York Harbor, July 1, 2026, while other Soldiers assigned to Fort Hamilton render a hand salute during the firing.



The Kearsarge returned the honor as she passed under the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge, continuing a centuries‑old tradition in which military posts and visiting naval vessels exchange salutes as a gesture of respect. The event marks the ship’s arrival for Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review 250, part of the nation’s 250th anniversary commemorations and one of the largest combined maritime and aerial gatherings in U.S. history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Irene Jung- New York Army National Guard)