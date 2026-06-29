USS Illinois successfully undocks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — B-roll. Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) leaves Dry Dock 2 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), June 24, 2026, completing an important milestone in the submarine’s scheduled lifecycle maintenance period. Commissioned Oct. 29, 2016, Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class submarine. It is the second U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Illinois. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)