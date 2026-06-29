USS Illinois successfully undocks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — B-roll. Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) leaves Dry Dock 2 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), June 24, 2026, completing an important milestone in the submarine’s scheduled lifecycle maintenance period. Commissioned Oct. 29, 2016, Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class submarine. It is the second U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Illinois. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013204
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-VN697-1506
|Filename:
|DOD_111814896
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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