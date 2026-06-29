Controlled Chaos: 720th Military Police Battalion Detonates Claymores

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, prepare and detonate M18A1 Claymore charges at a demolition range on Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2026. Military Police Soldiers are trained on the M18A1 claymore to enhance proficiency and lethality within their platoons and battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)



GIF by @slimeallyourfriends & @redhatgifs on Instagram

Music: Legacy of Vivaldi. Storm of the seasons Background music for video 49s

White_Records provided via Pixabay