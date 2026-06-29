U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, prepare and detonate M18A1 Claymore charges at a demolition range on Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2026. Military Police Soldiers are trained on the M18A1 claymore to enhance proficiency and lethality within their platoons and battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
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Music: Legacy of Vivaldi. Storm of the seasons Background music for video 49s
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|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013199
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-LA844-6486
|Filename:
|DOD_111814737
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Controlled Chaos: 720th Military Police Battalion Detonates Claymores, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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