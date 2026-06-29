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    Controlled Chaos: 720th Military Police Battalion Detonates Claymores

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, prepare and detonate M18A1 Claymore charges at a demolition range on Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2026. Military Police Soldiers are trained on the M18A1 claymore to enhance proficiency and lethality within their platoons and battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    GIF by @slimeallyourfriends & @redhatgifs on Instagram
    Music: Legacy of Vivaldi. Storm of the seasons Background music for video 49s
    White_Records provided via Pixabay

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013199
    VIRIN: 260626-A-LA844-6486
    Filename: DOD_111814737
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Controlled Chaos: 720th Military Police Battalion Detonates Claymores, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    720th Military Police Battalion
    89th Military Poilce Brigade
    M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mine
    Fort Hood
    III Armored Corps

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