The Baumholder Military Community is preparing to celebrate two major milestones: 75 years of German‑American partnership and 250 years of American independence. This promotional video invites Soldiers, Families, and host‑nation partners to join the German‑American Friendship Fest
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 16:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1013195
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-FA699-2854
|Filename:
|DOD_111814695
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, “Baumholder 75/250 Celebration Announcement”, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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