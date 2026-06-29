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    “Baumholder 75/250 Celebration Announcement”

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The Baumholder Military Community is preparing to celebrate two major milestones: 75 years of German‑American partnership and 250 years of American independence. This promotional video invites Soldiers, Families, and host‑nation partners to join the German‑American Friendship Fest

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1013195
    VIRIN: 260701-A-FA699-2854
    Filename: DOD_111814695
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, “Baumholder 75/250 Celebration Announcement”, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    friendship
    Baumholder
    250
    germany
    America
    Festival

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