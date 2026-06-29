K-9 and Miami-Dade USAR Team Search For Survivors

On June 30 into July 1, The Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue team, guided by their K-9, continued to search for survivors based on tips from local volunteers. The search continued through the night into the early morning hours.
Location: La Guaira, Venezuela
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013194
|VIRIN:
|260630-S-NU539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814686
|Length:
|00:11:03
|Location:
|LA GUAIRA, VE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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