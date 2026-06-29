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    K-9 and Miami-Dade USAR Team Search For Survivors

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    LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA

    06.30.2026

    Video by Kenneth Richards 

    U.S. Department of State           

    On June 30 into July 1, The Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue team, guided by their K-9, continued to search for survivors based on tips from local volunteers. The search continued through the night into the early morning hours.

    Location: La Guaira, Venezuela

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013194
    VIRIN: 260630-S-NU539-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814686
    Length: 00:11:03
    Location: LA GUAIRA, VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    State Department
    rescue dogs
    Venezuala
    Search and rescue
    K-9
    VenEarthquake

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