U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Newbern, 36th Rescue Squadron aviation resources management specialist, balances his service with his passion for mixed martial arts. Newbern shares how resilience, discipline and perseverance shape his military service and his time in the cage. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler and Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013192
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-VC982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814677
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Life beyond the uniform: Balancing service and sport, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.