Life beyond the uniform: Balancing service and sport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Newbern, 36th Rescue Squadron aviation resources management specialist, balances his service with his passion for mixed martial arts. Newbern shares how resilience, discipline and perseverance shape his military service and his time in the cage. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler and Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)