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    Life beyond the uniform: Balancing service and sport

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Newbern, 36th Rescue Squadron aviation resources management specialist, balances his service with his passion for mixed martial arts. Newbern shares how resilience, discipline and perseverance shape his military service and his time in the cage. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler and Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013192
    VIRIN: 260701-F-VC982-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814677
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Life beyond the uniform: Balancing service and sport, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    resilience
    amc
    readiness
    feature
    airmobilitycommand
    contentcollectionweek

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