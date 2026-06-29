Staff Sgt. Julio Reyes-Spanish 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013187" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Reyes, 163d Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, is stationed at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. Reyes is a valued member of the Grizzly Team projecting global combat air power, agile combat support, defense of the homeland, and support to civil authorities.



Hola, les saluda el Sargento Julio Reyes, de la Guardia Nacional Aérea en la Base de March, Riverside, California.



Expreso mi profundo agradecimiento a Dios, a mi familia y a mi unidad por permitirme portar este uniforme. Para mí, servir es trabajar con dedicación y ser un ejemplo para el bienestar y futuro de nuestra nación.



En este 250.º aniversario, continuamos honrando a quienes abrieron el camino. ¡Que Dios bendiga y feliz aniversario de Independencia a los Estados Unidos de América!



Hello, this is Sergeant Julio Reyes, with the Air National Guard at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.



I express my deepest gratitude to God, my family, and my unit for allowing me to wear this uniform. For me, serving means working with dedication and leading by example for the well-being and future of our nation.



On this 250th anniversary, we continue to honor those who paved the way. May God bless the United States of America, and happy Independence Day!