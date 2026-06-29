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    Committed Language at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    At America’s Shipyard, our mission is to repair and return naval vessels to the fleet in optimal condition. Achieving that mission requires strong teamwork, accountability, and communication at every level. The language we use directly impacts daily work execution, from safety and quality to schedule and coordination. Vague responses, missed updates, and lack of follow-through can quickly lead to confusion, delays, and loss of trust within a team.

    With Committed Language, we establish clear expectations, ownership and accountability so that we can positively impact mission success. Check out this video featuring a scenario you may come across at the shipyard and how communication choices can affect the outcome of day-to-day supervisory operations when dealing with an unexpected high priority job.

    Committed language creates clear ownership and timelines, encouraging active communication throughout the job. This includes proactive statements like, “we will take care of this today,” which defines clear ownership timelines and establishes accountability. It doesn’t eliminate challenges throughout the workday; however, it ensures issues are communicated clearly, responsibilities are understood, and problems are resolved through coordination, accountability, and teamwork.

    The language we use directly contributes to the successful execution of the mission at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Effective Committed Language is paramount to maintaining safety, quality, schedule and mission success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013180
    VIRIN: 260701-N-UN268-3037
    Filename: DOD_111814588
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Committed Language at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Committed Language

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