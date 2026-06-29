CDA John Barrett Visits Urban Search and Rescue Site

On June 30, Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett visited an urban search and rescue site following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. USAR teams continue to search for survivors using all available resources, including rescue dogs, DELSAR listening devices, and specialized equipment to assist in the search.
Location: La Guaira, Venezuela
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013179
|VIRIN:
|260630-O-NU539-6446
|Filename:
|DOD_111814587
|Length:
|00:09:55
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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