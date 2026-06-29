CDA John Barrett Visits Urban Search and Rescue Site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013179" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 30, Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett visited an urban search and rescue site following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. USAR teams continue to search for survivors using all available resources, including rescue dogs, DELSAR listening devices, and specialized equipment to assist in the search.



Location: La Guaira, Venezuela