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    CDA John Barrett Visits Urban Search and Rescue Site

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    VENEZUELA

    06.30.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    On June 30, Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett visited an urban search and rescue site following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. USAR teams continue to search for survivors using all available resources, including rescue dogs, DELSAR listening devices, and specialized equipment to assist in the search.

    Location: La Guaira, Venezuela

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013179
    VIRIN: 260630-O-NU539-6446
    Filename: DOD_111814587
    Length: 00:09:55
    Location: VE

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    TAGS

    Venezuela
    State Department
    DART
    VenEarthquake
    Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett

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