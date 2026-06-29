A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron conducts low-level training over Hawaii, June 9, 2026. Low-level training enhances aircrew proficiency and strengthens the ability to execute tactical airlift missions in diverse operational environments.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013177
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814547
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 535th Airlift Squadron conducts low-level training over the Hawaiian Islands B-Roll, by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.