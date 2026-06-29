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    535th Airlift Squadron conducts low-level training over the Hawaiian Islands B-Roll

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron conducts low-level training over Hawaii, June 9, 2026. Low-level training enhances aircrew proficiency and strengthens the ability to execute tactical airlift missions in diverse operational environments.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013177
    VIRIN: 260701-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814547
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 535th Airlift Squadron conducts low-level training over the Hawaiian Islands B-Roll, by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hickam
    C-17A Globemaster III
    535th Airlift Squadron
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam
    C-17 Globemaster III

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