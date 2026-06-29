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    Mic'd Up with Col. Larry Doane: Great American State Fair

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sherald McAulay 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army National Guard, Col. Lawerence Doane and Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, commander and senior enlisted leader of Joint Task Force- District of Columbia, conduct a leadership circulation among soldiers conducting presence patrol around the Great American State Fair, in Washington, June 25, 2026. About 4,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sherald McAulay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013174
    VIRIN: 260625-A-SM347-9350
    PIN: 808989
    Filename: DOD_111814521
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Mic'd Up with Col. Larry Doane: Great American State Fair, by SGT Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTFDC, NationalGuard, DCSAFE

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