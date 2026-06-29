U.S. Army National Guard, Col. Lawerence Doane and Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, commander and senior enlisted leader of Joint Task Force- District of Columbia, conduct a leadership circulation among soldiers conducting presence patrol around the Great American State Fair, in Washington, June 25, 2026. About 4,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sherald McAulay)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013174
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-SM347-9350
|PIN:
|808989
|Filename:
|DOD_111814521
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mic'd Up with Col. Larry Doane: Great American State Fair, by SGT Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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