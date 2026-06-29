B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Philadelphia Prepares for Joint Session of Congress, FIFA World Cup

U.S. Coast Guard Station Philadelphia crew members transit along the Delaware River as they control, secure, and defend U.S. ports and waterways amid the joint session of Congress in Philadelphia and the FIFA World Cup, July 1, 2026. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for maritime safety and security during Philadelphia’s joint session of Congress and FIFA World Cup matches, responsible for ensuring safe navigation, waterside protection, and the security of participating vessels and spectators. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013169
|VIRIN:
|260701-G-FN033-5051
|Filename:
|DOD_111814430
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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