B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Philadelphia Prepares for Joint Session of Congress, FIFA World Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013169" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Station Philadelphia crew members transit along the Delaware River as they control, secure, and defend U.S. ports and waterways amid the joint session of Congress in Philadelphia and the FIFA World Cup, July 1, 2026. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for maritime safety and security during Philadelphia’s joint session of Congress and FIFA World Cup matches, responsible for ensuring safe navigation, waterside protection, and the security of participating vessels and spectators. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)