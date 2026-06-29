(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Philadelphia Prepares for Joint Session of Congress, FIFA World Cup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Philadelphia crew members transit along the Delaware River as they control, secure, and defend U.S. ports and waterways amid the joint session of Congress in Philadelphia and the FIFA World Cup, July 1, 2026. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for maritime safety and security during Philadelphia’s joint session of Congress and FIFA World Cup matches, responsible for ensuring safe navigation, waterside protection, and the security of participating vessels and spectators. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013169
    VIRIN: 260701-G-FN033-5051
    Filename: DOD_111814430
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIFA World Cup
    joint session of congress
    Philadelpha
    USCG
    America250
    freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video