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    189th Operations Group Pre-Flight 1 July 2026

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Airmen of the 189th Operations Group prepare for a training flight on a C-130J aircraft at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on July 1, 2026. The training flight included a flyover of Arkansas in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013164
    VIRIN: 260701-Z-IL406-2500
    Filename: DOD_111814314
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th Operations Group Pre-Flight 1 July 2026, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130J
    Arkansas National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    flying operations
    154th Training Squadron

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