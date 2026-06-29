189th Operations Group Pre-Flight 1 July 2026

Airmen of the 189th Operations Group prepare for a training flight on a C-130J aircraft at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on July 1, 2026. The training flight included a flyover of Arkansas in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013164
|VIRIN:
|260701-Z-IL406-2500
|Filename:
|DOD_111814314
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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