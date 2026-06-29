June 2026 Golden Sword

Welcome to June! This month’s Golden Sword highlights achievements from the past month, what’s ahead, and ongoing initiatives. Watch the MICC command team as they deliver updates across the organization and provide insight into key priorities shaping the mission moving forward.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013161
|VIRIN:
|260512-O-HP256-6780
|Filename:
|DOD_111814282
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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