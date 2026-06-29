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    CHANGE OF COMMAND

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    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Kecia Griffin 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Col. Stephen A. Ritchie assumed command of Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany after Matthew J. McKinney relinquished command, June 29.
    McKinney transitions into retirement. Ritchie comes to MCLB Albany after serving as inspector general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler.
    Leadership from the Albany area community were in attendance at the change of command ceremony. Also at the ceremony was Col. Gregory Pace, commander, MCIEAST, who made brief remarks as did the outgoing and incoming colonels.
    McKinney was awarded the Legion of Merit with gold star in lieu of second award at the change of command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013160
    VIRIN: 260701-D-M0246-5874
    Filename: DOD_111814281
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, CHANGE OF COMMAND, by Kecia Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Albany Georgia
    COL Mckinney
    MCLBA #MCLBA
    Texas

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