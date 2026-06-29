Col. Stephen A. Ritchie assumed command of Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany after Matthew J. McKinney relinquished command, June 29.
McKinney transitions into retirement. Ritchie comes to MCLB Albany after serving as inspector general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler.
Leadership from the Albany area community were in attendance at the change of command ceremony. Also at the ceremony was Col. Gregory Pace, commander, MCIEAST, who made brief remarks as did the outgoing and incoming colonels.
McKinney was awarded the Legion of Merit with gold star in lieu of second award at the change of command.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013160
|VIRIN:
|260701-D-M0246-5874
|Filename:
|DOD_111814281
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
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|0
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|0
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